«House of the Dragon» received a trailer for the second season — the third season is in development

The second season of the spin-off «Game of Thrones», the series «House of the Dragon», has received an official trailer. It will premiere on June 16 on HBO Max. The trailer is quite long and informative, its duration is 2 minutes and 27 seconds.

The video is full of plot scenes and cues that may lead to reflections on the course of events. All the main players are represented, including Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Damon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and there are many shots of dragons.

Season 2 will continue the adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novel «Fire and Blood», which describes the history of House Targaryen. The writer has already seen the first two episodes and described them as «powerful, emotional, heartbreaking» and «very dark».

In the second season of «House of the Dragon», actors Eva Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans return, and new faces include Abubakar Saleem, Gail Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor and Vincent Regan.

The series’ writer Sarah Hess commented on the shorter duration of the second season: «Not really our choice». She, along with co-writer and showrunner Ryan Condal and the stars, spoke about the upcoming season during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Hess did not explain why the season was reduced from 10 to 8 episodes.

Currently, preparations are underway for season 3, for which HBO has not yet given the «green light». Ryan Condal says the group is deep into writing the script. He says the writers are planning ahead to produce seasons every two years. Without advance preparation, such a schedule would not be possible.

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) talked about the process of creating season 2 and how it differs from the previous one. D’Arcy says that their work on the four episodes of Season 1 was great: «A little work, a few weeks off, it’s perfect». The second season, on the other hand, was «exhausting but also enjoyable».

Cook put it more eloquently: «My God, by the end of season 2, I was a fucking shell of myself. I was a husk. I couldn’t put a sentence together. I was so tired. I need to implement some way to get through season 3, if there is a season 3, to really harness as much energy as possible. It’s a behemoth».

