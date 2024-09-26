«How to upgrade your PC’s graphics card»: highlights from the first PlayStation 5 Pro reviews

Leading foreign publications published the first reviews PlayStation 5 Pro after Sony’s presentation to the press. Journalists were able to test the new console and compare its capabilities with the standard PS5.

The reviewers unanimously note that games on PS5 Pro demonstrate significantly better graphics quality and higher frame rates. The new console is capable of delivering 60 frames per second or more with a level of detail that matches the «Quality» mode on a regular PS5.

Journalist The Verge noted Sony said that the graphics improvements are especially noticeable up close. During the presentation, Sony deliberately positioned the press as close to the 4K TVs as possible so that they could better appreciate the difference. However, from a distance of several meters, the differences become less obvious.

Reviewer Engadget shared with his impressions of the two-hour PS5 Pro testing at Sony’s studio in San Mateo (USA). He noted that the transition from 30 frames per second on the standard PS5 to 60 frames on the PS5 Pro — and at the same or even higher resolution — was a convincing argument in favor of the new console. The difference was especially noticeable in The Last of Us Part II Remastered, where the journalist was able to compare the «Quality» mode with 4K/30fps on a regular PS5 and 4K/60fps on PS5 Pro.

Developers have taken different approaches to utilizing the additional power of PS5 Pro. For example, the Insomniac team focused on improving the range of rendering and increasing the resolution of distant objects in Spider-Man 2. The result is crisp detail when flying between Manhattan skyscrapers without the slight blurring present in the standard version.

F1 24 can now use 4K/60fps ray tracing during races. The difference between the versions with and without ray tracing is striking. The game’s performance mode is capable of reaching 4K/120fps on the Pro, while it is limited to 1440p on current models.

Experts on Digital Foundry compare purchasing a PS5 Pro with an upgrade of the graphics card on the computer. In their opinion, the new console opens up additional opportunities: higher frame rates, improved detail, and ray tracing effects. DF’s Oliver Mackenzie believes that for those who use PlayStation as their main gaming platform, the purchase of PS5 Pro is well worth it.

According to experts, the PSSR image scaling technology works well and without critical visual artifacts. It consistently improves the overall image quality, although it is still inferior to DLSS in terms of efficiency.

Despite the overall performance improvement, the PS5 Pro has the same processor limitations as the standard version. Therefore, in games with a high CPU load, such as Dragon’s Dogma 2, the new console may not provide a stable 60 frames per second.

As a reminder, at State of Play 2024, Sony announced seven new games that will receive improvements for the PlayStation 5 Pro console.