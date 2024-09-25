PS5 Pro: Sony announces upgrade for Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil and Stellar Blade

Sony has announced seven new games that will receive improvements for the PlayStation 5 Pro console.

The list of new projects optimized for PS5 Pro includes Stellar Blade, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, F1 24, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

In total, Sony has confirmed 20 games that will have an enhanced version for PS5 Pro:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma II

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stellar Blade

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Sony announced PlayStation 5 Pro on September 10. The price of the console will be $700, making it one of the most expensive in the PlayStation lineup in the brand’s history. A disk drive for the new version of the console will be sold separately.

Games optimized for PS5 Pro will be able to deliver high resolution and frame rates at the same time thanks to more powerful hardware and PSSR image scaling technology based on artificial intelligence.

Sony expects 40 to 50 games to be released before the console’s launch will have optimized versions for PS5 Pro. The console will also support PS4 and PS5 games that have not received special updates. Some of them will be able to run faster thanks to Boost Mode.

Source: The Verge