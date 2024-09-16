«I might play Dumbledore»: Gary Oldman wants to return to «Harry Potter» in HBO series

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

HBO recently announced casting calls for Harry, Hermione, and Ron for its series adaptation, but fans are still waiting for some key actors from the previous films to return — Gary Oldman, for example, would love to dive back into the «Harry Potter» universe, but in a new role.

Oldman played Sirius Black in three parts of the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books, but his appearance in the story, as the actor himself says, was too short-lived.

«I love Sirius. However, he didn’t stay in the story long enough: he came and went quickly», — Oldman says in an interview with Indie Wire.

The actor added that he is not sure whether he will be able to reprise his main role in the upcoming «Harry Potter» series, but he expects to play another leading — role due to his age.

«Maybe in a few years I’ll be able to play Dumbledore,» Oldman jokes (or not), adding that he hasn’t received a call from the show’s creators yet.

Starting October 4, Gary Oldman will be seen in the fourth season of the series «Slow Horses» / Slow Horses from Apple TV+ — the actor will reprise the role of the head of the department of failed spies Jackson Lamb. For his work in the third season, he was nominated for a «Emmy», but this year’s series received only a screenplay award

As for the «Harry Potter» series itself, it doesn’t even have an official title yet — HBO announced its order in April 2023, and in the summer confirmed that Francesca Gardiner («Heirs») would be the showrunner, while Mark Mylod («Game of Thrones») and J.K. Rowling will serve as executive producers.

The casting call for the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione was open to actors who must be 9-11 years old in April 2025 and must be residents of the UK or Ireland.

«The series will introduce a new cast for a new generation of fans, and will be full of fantastic details that fans love», — from the official synopsis.

The series, which has been called «a true adaptation» of one of the most successful franchises, is expected to debut on HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery Max streaming service in 2026.

