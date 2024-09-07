«I wanted to be killed by a dragon»: «Game of Thrones» star says she was disappointed with her unexpressive death

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The series brought viewers several unexpected losses and not all actors were happy with the way the writers «removed» them from «Game of Thrones».

This includes Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell — Lord Hightower’s daughter, Joffrey Baratheon’s fiancée, and later the Queen Consort in the project.

Margaery died at the end of the sixth season in the «green» fire, after Cersei ordered the sept to be set on fire — along with hundreds of other people. Many fans, including the actress herself, were saddened by this ending to the character’s story, given how much she had to endure alongside Joffrey.

«Of course she deserved better. In the end, there were a few sentences that exonerated Margery, so I was able to let her go at that point», — said Natalie. «If I were to choose a death for a character, I would probably choose to be burned by a dragon. That would be better, wouldn’t it?»

At the same time, the scene with Margaery is not the only one that left fans unhappy — most of the hate was directed at the series finale in general. The fact is that the author of the original novel, George Martin, had not yet completed the story at that time (In fact, we are still waiting for it), so the showrunners had to «get creative» and come up with an alternative ending. Earlier, the creators of the television version of «Game of Thrones» stated that they hoped for a better reception.

Another project from the Game of Thrones universe, the TV series Dragons’ Den, despite its fairly high viewership, has also faced criticism, including from Martin himself. He recently wrote a lengthy post in which he stated that «toxic changes» in history introduced by showrunners, may disrupt the logic of the following seasons. The writer subsequently deleted his post without comment, while HBO’s defended the creators of the seriesу.

George Martin has also previously stated that the film adaptations are worse than books in 999 out of 1000 cases. While Matson Tomlin, the creator of another series from the Aegon the Conqueror universe, promised that write history «with respect for the original».

