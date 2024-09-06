In the ««The Lord of the Rings» series, details have been found that expose the Stranger — he is not who he seems

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

In the fourth episode of the second season series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» attentive viewers have spotted a clue to the identity of the Stranger. The mysterious Istari may not be who everyone thinks he is.

This is a small detail that is easy to overlook if you don’t purposefully look for the answer to the question and don’t know Tolkien’s works. In them and in the writer’s letters, the Blue Wizards Alatar and Pallando — also Istari, sent by the Valar to people like Gandalf or Saruman, are mentioned. Not much is known about them, but they were active in the East and South, where the Stranger and Nori came.

«I couldn’t help but notice the light blue robe hanging on the wall in Tom’s [Bombadil’s] house (~20 minutes). Perhaps this will be a parting gift for the Stranger in a future episode», — writes one viewer on Reddit.

Just at the time of the creation of the Ring of Power in the Second Age of Middle-earth, Alatar and Pallando became the first of the Istari and were sent to the East to lead people against Sauron and help the exiles who refused to worship Morgoth in the First Age.

«They are 100% going to do it because Tom calls the Stranger’s robe «a dirty robe». It’s pretty obvious that they’re going to give the Stranger a blue robe. Another not-so-subtle hint: every time the blue cloak appears on screen, the Stranger» theme plays,” another fan said.

Alatar’s other name is Morinetar, which means «killer of darkness» in the elven language of Quenya, and this is also speculated.

«There are also two other clues, one before and one now. In the beginning he said: «You came from the shadows, and I ask you to return to the shadows». And now Tom has told him that his task — is to confront both Sauron and the Dark Wizard, wouldn’t it be appropriate to call him «the slayer of darkness»? I say it’s Alatar».

It is commonly believed that a stranger — This is Gandalf (largely because Blue Wizards are not well known to the general public). Some details prove this, but others contradict it.

