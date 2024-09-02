We need Gandalf! The creators of the movie «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum» offered Ian McKellan to reprise the role of

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Ian McKellan says he has received an official offer to reprise his role as Gandalf in «The Hunt for Gollum» from Andy Serkis.

«The enthusiasm for «The Lord of the Rings» continues unabated… I can’t tell you anything more. I was just told that there will be more movies and Gandalf will be involved. They’re hoping I’ll play him,— McKellan told The Big Issue (via Deadline).

The 85-year-old actor, who is currently recovering from a fall from the stage, says he hasn’t heard of any dates for the start of filming, and added that the script hasn’t been written yet.

«They should speed up».

In another interview, McKellan said that he was not going to give up his acting career «as long as his legs, lungs, and mind work».

In May, Warner Bros. Discovery announced two new films from the «Lord of the Rings» universe, directed by Andy Serkis (who will also reprise his role as Gollum). The first one, titled «The Hunt for Gollum», is scheduled for release in 2026.

The screenplay will be written by Peter Jackson’s trilogy co-writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens — in a team with the writers of the animated film «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» Phoebe Gittins and Artie Papageorgiou. Jackson himself is involved as a producer.

McKellen played Gandalf (Gray and White) in all three of Peter Jackson’s «Lord of the Rings» films, and returned to the role in the «Hobbit» trilogy in 2012-2014. In an interview, he said that he will take a vacation until the end of 2024, and plans to return to work from the beginning of the following year — when production of new films in the «Lord of the Rings» universe is likely to start.

Another actor in the «Lord of the Rings» trilogy is Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn, said he would return to the role of in case it is appropriate.

