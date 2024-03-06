In the first two months of 2024, Ukrainians imported almost 60 thousand cars (58,593 units) and 14% (8,026 cars) of them — were EVs, which is almost 8 times more than in the same period in 2021 (only 1,040 «electric cars» were imported then), according to a new study OpenDataBot.

Car imports to Ukraine increased by 34% compared to the same period in 2023, but are still well below pre-war levels — almost a quarter less than in January and February 2021. The most popular car brand among all imported cars this year was Volkswagen — 12.8% of the total volume of imported cars. It is followed by Renault with a share of 8.7%.

The share of electric cars is about 14% of the total number of imported cars this year. Tesla is in the greatest demand among Ukrainians — 1,672 cars (one in five). Volkswagen is in second place with a slight lag: 1,503 electric cars or 18.7% of all imported electric vehicles.

The most popular passenger car brands in Ukraine in 2024

VOLKSWAGEN 7 488 12.8% RENAULT 5 102 8.7% AUDI 3 484 5.9% NISSAN 3 374 5.8% SKODA 2 836 4.8% TOYOTA 2 583 4.4% BMW 2 466 4.2% FORD 2 462 4.2% HYUNDAI 2 030 3.5% Other 26 768 45.7%

More than 44 thousand cars – 75% of all imported cars – are used models. Moreover, every second car is older than 10 years. As for the geography of registration, most newly imported cars were registered in Kyiv — 13.7%. Lviv (10.7%) and Odesa (7.4%) regions are also in the top 3.

In 2023, 277,866 passenger cars were imported into Ukraine. Of these, — 38 thousand electric vehicles. This is 4 times more than in pre-war 2021, when 8996 electric vehicles were imported. As of the beginning of 2023, there are as follows in Ukraine almost 47 thousand were registered.and at the beginning of 2024, the fleet of electric cars in Ukraine includes more than 90 thousand cars (as of March 1, 2024 — 92 082). The increase in demand for electric vehicles in Ukraine is driven, among other things, by the low cost of electricity and tax incentives, such as zero customs clearance and no VAT (currently only an excise tax of €1 per kWh of battery capacity).