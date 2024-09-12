In Ukraine 270 thousand weapons have been lost since the beginning of the war — most of them in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions

In Ukraine, the number of lost and stolen weapons is growing — more than 270 thousand units «lost» since the beginning of the full-scale war (40% of the total number in the relevant register).

In 2024, 78 thousand weapons were lost or stolen — 4 times more than before the full-scale war.

At the same time, the register of lost weapons was replenished in 2022 by 116,687 units.

The most commonly lost or stolen weapons are hunting rifles (27.9%), assault rifles (27.8%), and carbines (10.8%). When it comes to models, the AK-74 rifle is the most commonly stolen weapon — 51,008 units (18.8%), followed by PM pistols (7.4%) and SKS carbines (4.4%).

The largest losses were recorded in the frontline Donetsk (19.4%) and Zaporizhzhia regions (11.8%), as well as in Kyiv (10%).

88% of the weapons in the registry have been lost since the start of the full-scale operation, while 12% have been stolen.

As a reminder, in August 2024, the President signed Bill No. 9538, which grants civilians the right to declare, own, and use found firearms and ammunition to defend themselves against Russian armed aggression. Ukrainians will be able to use the declared trophy weapons during martial law and 90 days after its end.

Source: Opendatabot