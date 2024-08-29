Insider reveals PS5 Pro design — in a hand-drawn image

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Billbil-kun insider, known for a number of confirmed leaks, shared with an image of the upcoming PS5 Pro — he drew it by hand from a retail box, a photo of which he could not publish in order not to violate copyright.

Tom Warren of The Verge writesthat the published image somewhat resembles the PS5 Slim (somewhat «thicker version») and does not seem to have a disk drive — however, there are already removable ones for the PS5 on sale, so Sony could have deliberately abandoned it in favor of a lower price.

According to previous rumors, the announcement of the PS5 Pro will be held next month (billbil-kun also confirmed the date in its report), and the price of the console will reach $600-$700.

Also, the consoles attributed to the GPU with AMD RDNA3 architecture, a 60% performance boost, and 4K 30 fps scaling.

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.