Sony PlayStation 5 Pro will be released very soon and will cost up to $700 — some people already have a developer kit

At Gamescom 2024, they did not openly talk about the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro console, but it was a secret that everyone knew about. Some of the developers unofficially told about its release time.

Several developers noted that the updated PlayStation 5 should be released by the end of this year. The new console may be one of the products that Sony will demonstrate in the coming weeks. According to sources who spoke to Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb Sony will hold a new State of Play broadcast by the end of September. Although he did not confirm the presentation of the PlayStation 5 Pro at the event, it seems very likely. Grubb also mentioned the potential price of the new console as — $600-$700.

During the Gamescom 2024 conference, there were comments from developers suggesting that the release will be very fast. One of them said Multiplayer.it said that PS5 Pro will be released soon enough to affect the launch plans of the upcoming game. Another developer noted that the new hardware will work with Unreal Engine 5 much better than the regular PS5. Although Sony has not yet publicly acknowledged the existence of the PS5 Pro, recent information suggests that many companies already have access to developer kits.

The processor performance of the new model is expected to be comparable to the existing console, but the graphics processor will be improved and artificial intelligence processing. Overall graphics performance can increase by 45%, and ray tracing performance can double or even triple.

In addition, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (similar to DLSS) will use scaling to improve image quality from lower resolutions. As a result, some games on PS5 Pro may experience an increase in frame rate and ray tracing capabilities.

Source: TechSpot