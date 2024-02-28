Intel’s new plan — to be inside 100 million AI PCs by next year

First Microsoft has confidently called 2024 the year of AI PCs, and now it’s time for a «astrology» session from Intel, which is targeting 100 million AI computers in two years.

Intel inside — AI PC

Intel Vice President David Feng (responsible for the Client Computing Group — processors and logic sets for personal computers) outlined a new strategy for the PC market and goals for the future at the MWC 2024 exhibition, which is taking place in Barcelona these days.

Intel is currently working closely with Microsoft on by definition criteria of the same AI PC. The key elements of the concept are «AI PC» There’s a dedicated Copilot button, a chatbot, and other broader Microsoft AI efforts,as well as Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated graphics and separate neural processors for AI models in the current vPro platform for business laptops.

Big language models and artificial intelligence — the new gold at the current stage of the fight between Microsoft, Meta, Google, and NVIDIA for leadership in advanced chips. It is enough to look at the dynamics of stock prices and financial performance of these companies over the past few years, especially the «green» chipmaker, which in 2023 rose 5.5 times and recently at the time reached $2 trillion in market capitalization. All major PC manufacturers, except Apple, have confirmed plans to release AI computers later this year.

What’s happening with the PC market now

60 million next year — a rather ambitious target for Intel, given that it is more than 20% of the projected global PC market in 2025, Asia Nikkei notes. According to Counterpoint ResearchIn 2023, the global PC market fell by 14%. But there is some good news — the first signs of a revival in demand, which give hope for a rebound to the pre-digital era this year. In fact, analysts at Jon Peddie Research in a recent report fixed 24% growth in PC processor shipments in the last quarter of 2023.

We took a screenshot and memorized — in two years let’s see if Intel will eventually manage to be inside 100 million AI PCs.