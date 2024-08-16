Internet providers and mobile operators will be able to book 100% of employees, — Ministry of Finance

Soon, large Internet providers and mobile operators will be able to reserve all employees from mobilization. The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that the government supported the changes to its own resolution.

«The President has set a task to stabilize mobile communications and the Internet during blackouts, and the decision to book employees is one of the necessary steps. Blackouts should not affect people’s basic life needs».

The minister explains this by the importance of maintaining communication and the need to restore it in a timely manner. communication is disrupted not only by enemy shelling, but also by power outages, which providers and operators should be prepared for.

«Emergency crews of providers and operators are restoring telecommunications infrastructure to ensure that Ukrainians have access to the Internet despite the blackouts and shelling».

The official infographic shows the requirements for providers and other details. The company must obtain the status of a critical enterprise and fulfill and comply with the recent requirements of the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks (NCC) to ensure autonomous operation. Mobile operators must earn more than ₴200 million per month, and their employees must be employed full-time for at least a quarter. The requirements for providers differ in terms of income — only up to ₴20 million per month. Other providers will be able to book up to 50% of employees under additional conditions.

As a reminder, in July NCU has published the requirements to mobile operators regarding battery life. Cellular networks must operate without power for 10 hours. The order contains deadlines for the gradual implementation of the requirement and additional conditions.

Source: Mikhail Fedorov