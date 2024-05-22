iPhone will have a face emoji with eye bags

In Unicode created seven new emotions that will be available on iPhones and other devices, probably in late 2024 or early 2025.

The new symbols include a fingerprint, shovel, harp, tree without leaves, beet, puddle (or splash of water), and — a face with bags under the eyes, which may become the most popular (I, for one, plan to use it when I ask for a vacation, or maybe for all work tasks 🙂 ).

The beta testing period for the new emojis will last until July 2, and after that, the Unicode 16 release will be released and the symbols will be officially approved. Usually, it takes several months for smartphone manufacturers like Apple to create artwork for newly approved emojis, so we’ll probably see them on iPhones after iOS 18 launches (the Macrumors suggests that in March 2025, when iOS 18.4 is released).

Previous Emoji 15.1 collection from Unicode included the phoenix, brown mushroom, and gender-neutral families.