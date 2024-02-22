It’s official: Microsoft releases Pentiment, Hi-Fi RUSH, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves on PlayStation and Switch

After many days of waiting for Microsoft confirmed rumors about the release of four of its exclusive games on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. As expected, these are Pentiment, Hi-Fi RUSH, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves.

Pentiment — a truly unique, critically acclaimed and award-winning story-driven adventure game from Obsidian Entertainment, with a stunning visual style inspired by the story itself, will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on February 22.

Hi-Fi RUSH — the award-winning and beloved rhythmic action game where the world synchronizes with music, from Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks, will be released on PlayStation 5 on March 19 at midnight UTC, with digital pre-orders starting February 22.

Grounded — a cooperative survival adventure game, also from Obsidian Entertainment, which has already welcomed 20 million players, will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on April 16. Cross-play will be supported on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Sea of Thieves— Rare’s shared-world adventure game, will be released on PlayStation 5 on April 30, and will be available to PlayStation 5 players on the Wish List on February 22. With a community of more than 35 million players worldwide, the game will support cross-play across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, allowing players to experience epic pirate adventures with friends on more platforms.

The company also confirmed the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle «and many more» on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Game Pass.

The main competitor, Sony, also seems to find it more profitable to distribute games on multiple platforms and aims to reduce the delay between releasing them on PlayStation and other platforms.