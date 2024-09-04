IT specialist from Zakarpattia sold IP addresses to Russians to pretend to be Ukrainians on the Internet

An enterprising IT specialist from Zakarpattia sold unique IP addresses registered in the region to Russians so that they could pretend to be Ukrainian residents and spread pro-Russian views and propaganda on the Internet.

As reported by dev.ua, now the man has been detained by the SBU.

The report also mentions another programmer from Poltava region who managed to make money by creating bot farms for Russians. He organized about 15,000 anonymous accounts on various social networks and sold them on the darknet for $1.5 per «piece».

Investigative actions are currently underway — faces up to 5 years in prison.