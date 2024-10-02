Jason Schreyer’s book «Play Nice» about the history of Blizzard will be released in Ukrainian in 2025

Mal’opus is working on a Ukrainian translation of the book «Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment», written by Bloomberg gaming journalist Jason Schreier.

«Play Nice» is dedicated to the history of Blizzard — from its founding in 1991 to the present (in the days of Microsoft acquisition). In some interviews, the journalist has already shared interesting stories: in particular, about the desire of developers to create a new RTS Starcraft or Warcraft and opposition to it from the management.

Excited to announce that my next book is PLAY NICE: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment. It chronicles the 33-year history of one of gaming’s most fascinating companies, and it’ll be out on October 8. Preorder here: https://t.co/sdo1ZJWia7 pic.twitter.com/BmSLEpVfg4 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 5, 2024

The book will be published in the US on October 8, while its release in Ukraine is scheduled for 2025.

It’s not the first time Schreyer’s books have been published in Ukraine and in Ukrainian: in 2020, BookChef released «Blood, Sweat, and Pixels. On the Other Side of Making Video Games», while last year Mal’opus published «Press Reset: Burnout and recovery in the video game industry».