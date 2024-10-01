A new Starcraft or Warcraft strategy — Blizzard has wanted to do this for years, management has denied it

For years, Blizzard wanted to make a new RTS Starcraft or Warcraft, but the management did not allow it. They told a well-known gaming journalist about it.

It seems that Activision is no longer interested in real-time strategies that made Blizzard a household name. According to the developers, Warcraft 4 or a new Starcraft could have been released a long time ago, but the management did not allow it.

Jason Schreier, who is currently on the promotional tour for his new book «Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment». By sabredity World of Warcraft, he reveals a behind-the-scenes story that can break the hearts of RTS fans:

«[Tim] Morten and his team have been trying to launch a new RTS for years, making various presentations and prototypes, from Warcraft 4 to even a Call of Duty RTS (he was desperate)».

Schreyer says about the production director Starcraft 2who left Blizzard in 2019 to work on Stormgate. The game was released in early access in August and received a mixed reception. However, the journalist points to Warcraft 3: Reforged as a kind of last-ditch attempt to prove to executives that RTS has potential — but everyone knows that it ended badly.

«Reforged turned out to be a fiasco — the company’s first bad game and a stain on Blizzard’s history. So in 2020, Morten and part of his team left to form Frost Giant (and recently released Stormgate)».

The idea of persuading RTS to bring in new management after the change of owners may seem promising. However, there is no evidence of any attempts to do so.

Source: PC Gamer