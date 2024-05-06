Actor Bernard Gill, best known as King Theoden in Peter Jackson’s «Lord of the Rings» trilogy and Captain Edward John Smith in «Titanic», has died at the age of 79. Hill passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 5, as announced by the actor’s agent Lou Coulson.

Since 1975, the Hollywood veteran has starred in many films, including «Gandhi» and «The Scorpion King», and had a role in Fable III. He became famous after the 1982 BBC series «Boys from the Blackstuff».

Fans have paid tribute to Hill by posting images, video clips, and quotes from «The Lord of the Rings» on social media, including King Theoden’s epic speech to the troops.

Rest in Peace Bernard Hill – the man responsible for 𝗧𝗛𝗘 most iconic scene in cinematic history. A sword-day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Ride now, ride now, ride to Gondor! pic.twitter.com/eTWnAlJ6Sb — Nick Bell (@nickbellofbpl) May 5, 2024

«I was desperate to work with him. Everything he did, his whole way of working, the way he worked, and his productivity — it was everything you could wish for. I always felt that Bernard would live forever. He had a strength, physical and personal,»,” writer Alan Blisdale told the BBC.

The image of King Theoden is consonant with the actor’s own personality: his most famous character died in battle after playing a prominent role in the events.

Sources: IGN, BBC