Kit Harington on «House of the Dragon»: «Haven’t seen it and unlikely to ever do so»

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the «Game of Thrones» series, said that he has not watched «House of the Dragon» and has no plans to do so in the future.

«I can’t watch this anymore,» Harington told the Associated Press (via Games Radar). «I think I just spent too much time in that universe».

The actor added that he had heard good reviews about «House of the Dragon», but despite this, he does not want to return to the story of — «Game of Thrones», and he does not plan to revisit it in the next few years either.

Harington — is not the only «Game of Thrones» star to avoid «House of the Dragon». Earlier, Emilia Clarke, known for her role of Daenerys, said that she could not bring herself to watch the prequel.

«I just can’t do it. It’s so weird and so similar to a high school reunion. I avoid it».

As for Harington, he now wants to move away from his character from «Game of Thrones» and focus on alternative characters, including the one he plays in the series «Industry».

«House of the Dragon» — is a prequel to the hit «Game of Thrones», based on the novel «Fire and Blood» by George R.R. Martin. The plot shows the struggle between the green and black Targaryens for the throne — events that take place 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones».

So far, all eight episodes of the second season have been released (available in Ukrainian on Megogo), but the finale did not impress fans — despite the fact that the episode attracted a season record 8.9 million viewers, his scores were the lowest for the show. Among other things, they criticized the large number of protracted dialogues and intrigues, along with the absence of the long-awaited naval battle.

Currently, «House of the Dragon» has been officially renewed for a third season — its production will start in 2025, and the same story will end in the fourth season.

