Kristen Stewart says she’s unlikely to star in a Marvel movie because it sounds «like a f***ing nightmare»

Don’t expect to see the star of «Twilight» in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in the new interview Kristen Stewart has said that the studio system has to change dramatically for her to sign a contract (or unless she is asked to) director «Barbie» Greta Gerwig).

«I’ll probably never do a Marvel movie… in fact, it sounds like a f***ing nightmare», — Stewart said.

The actress added that the studio’s «system has to change» for her to sign on for a Marvel movie.

«But maybe the world will change. If Greta Gerwig asked me to be in a Marvel movie, I would do it».

Stewart secured her career breakthrough with David Fincher’s «Fear Room», where she starred with Jodie Foster, who remained Stewart’s mentor throughout her career. Foster herself recently said in interview with Elle magazinethat superhero movies were just a «stage of the» that lasted too long for her:

«I hope people get tired of it soon. Good movies — like «Iron Man», «Black Panther», «The Matrix» — I enjoy them, but they don’t change my life. I hope there is room for everything else».

After starring in «Twilight», which was released from 2008 to 2012, Stewart has mostly appeared in indie films, and her latest work, the A24 crime thriller «Love Lies Bleeding», is currently playing in US theaters.