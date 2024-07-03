Laptop Acemagic X1 with a second screen that opens sideways by 360° — the manufacturer announced the characteristics

Acemagic has revealed the specifications of its dual-screen laptop, which was previewed at Computex 2023. «The world’s first 360° dual-screen laptop» Acemagic X1 (not the Z1A, as it was called at the exhibition) has a second screen on a hinge that opens to the left of the main display at the maximum possible angle.

Of course, it’s not the first dual-screen laptop, but the Ace Magic X1 has a second display that’s the same size as the first. Moreover, it opens quite well and provides the user with an actually wide screen, convenient for working with two or more windows. In many cases, such a device could eliminate the need to use an external monitor.

The company is positioning the X1 as a business laptop designed for «mobile business operations» including video conferencing, data analysis, or multitasking. Users can display presentations on the other side of the laptop. The second screen can be located completely behind the first. Perhaps on the go, one person could work on the main screen while another — watches a movie on the second screen without distracting the person working.

So, Acemagic X1 will have an Intel Core i7-1255U processor (10 cores/12 threads, 2 P-core, 8 E-core), two 14″ displays with a resolution of 1920×1200, 16 GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, and a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 SSD. The X1 does not have a release date yet, and the company has not yet announced a price.

