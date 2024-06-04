Laptops, portable gaming consoles, robots and other MSI innovations at COMPUTEX 2024

At COMPUTEX 2024, MSI presented several new devices, including those based on artificial intelligence.

This year, MSI is introducing the all-new Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 (Meteor Lake) processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop graphics card. The device has an updated OLED panel with 4K resolution and unique design elements. The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop comes with premium accessories such as a co-branded laptop case, mouse, and mouse pad.

The MSI Prestige and Summit series introduce new laptops for business and productivity based on artificial intelligence. These new products are powered by Intel Core Ultra (Lunar Lake) processors that deliver over 100 TOPS of AI performance.

In addition, MSI is introducing Summit A16 AI+, Prestige A16 AI+, Creator A16 AI+, and Stealth A16 AI+ models, all powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors.

MSI showed the Claw 8 AI+, the world’s first portable gaming console powered by Intel Core Ultra (Lunar Lake) processor. This device has an 8-inch FHD display and a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support.

MSI, in partnership with Bethesda, has introduced a limited edition Claw x Fallout device, released under a joint brand. This model features a 7-inch FHD display and a unique design inspired by the Fallout characters – Vault, Pip-Boys, and robots.

MSI is also introducing the SUPRIM FUZION and EXPERT FUZION, two hybrid «all-in-one» liquid-cooled graphics cards. SUPRIM FUZION was awarded the «Best Choice» award at COMPUTEX 2024. This graphics card features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and is cooled by MSI’s patented liquid system built into the graphics card chassis. The EXPERT FUZION is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics processor.

In addition, MSI is joining the Microsoft Dynamic Lighting ecosystem. Users will be able to control RGB colors and effects on supported devices without installing additional third-party software. MSI plans to consistently release future graphics cards that support Microsoft Dynamic Lighting technology.

MSI is launching new PRO MP 120Hz PerfectEdging monitors, including the PRO MP252 E2 and PRO MP271A E2 series. These monitors offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time.