Lenovo prepares new Legion Go console — more compact, with HDMI and better cooling

New data on Lenovo’s website hints at the release of a new, more compact Legion Go console. The portable gaming PC may also get better cooling.

Lenovo’s first Legion Go was a powerful entry into the market with the productive and popular AMD Ryzen Z1 processor and became a worthy alternative to ROG Ally X from ASUS and others. So far, no successor to the Legion Go has been announced, but now the company is talking about a new model, «compact and lightweight».

As can be understood from the recently updated information on the website, Lenovo is working on a new device, probably a «stripped-down» version of the original model. The text also talks about a 7″ or 8″ screen, compared to the 8.8″ display of the original model — which suggests that a new product is being worked on. The text also talks about a built-in HDMI port and a dual-fan cooling system — which is not present in the existing Legion Go.

An update to the Legion Go description indicates that a new model is likely to be coming. So, the new console will be smaller, work better thanks to more powerful cooling, and will have output to the screen via HDMI. Nothing is known about the specifications «hardware» at the moment — most likely, the device will not be too different.

The market of portable consoles and PCs is currently waiting for new hardware platforms. MSI has already integrated Intel Lunar Lake processor in its own Claw consoleThe manufacturer is also expected to release a model based on AMD’s Strix Point. As for Lenovo, there is no such specific information yet.

Sources: VideoCardz, Wccftech