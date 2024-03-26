Letsplays on PS5. Sony’s new feature will automatically record video tips for other players

Sony announced update to the «Game Help» feature on PlayStation 5 — it will soon be expanded to include a Community section with video tips that will be automatically recorded to help other players.

In short, Sony has decided to bring over the yearsplays to PS5. As conceived by the developers, the console (with the owner’s permission) will automatically record videos of certain actions (getting trophies or finding hidden objects) in the game. After passing the moderation process, other PlayStation players will be able to use the videos as hints without having to search for them on YouTube.

No one will record anything without the owner’s knowledge — you must first enable the auto-save gameplay option in the settings. The videos will be deleted from the console as soon as they are uploaded to Sony’s servers, and the author will receive a notification on the console after they are approved/published. The tool will record videos without sound — you don’t have to worry about using a webcam, microphone, or group chat. A separate section with published content is also planned so that the author can delete any video if necessary.

These new community videos will complement the existing «Game Help» section, which provides access to walkthrough hints, tips, and step-by-step videos from the developers. The update that will bring the feature will be released by the end of this year, and it will be available to both PS Plus subscribers and non-subscribers.

Update the PS5 interface

Sony is also currently testing an update to the PS5 interface with a redesigned Explore section — among other things, it will feature Live wallpapers and widgets on the home screen with various useful information (gamepad battery level, free disk space, number of trophies, recent screenshots). The section will also show the latest releases in PS Plus and some promotions from the PS Store. The update is already available in beta, but only for the US PS Store. We expect a general release in the near future.