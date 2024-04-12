LifesaverSIM, a tactical medicine game simulator, has been integrated into «Action»

LifesaverSIM, a tactical medicine simulator, has been integrated into «Diia». Now everyone can learn tactical medicine, the press service of «Дія» reports.

In order to start training, you need to verify your citizenship in the LifesaverSIM application through «Дія». After that, you can get free access to a premium subscription.

Users will be able to find out how:

install a turnstile,

tamponade wounds

carry out all other necessary actions according to the MARCH protocol

The simulator is designed for both military and civilians. The training takes place in a virtual warfare environment.

The simulator was created by Ukrainians — members of the Brave1.

It is in line with the TCCC guidelines and NATO standards and takes into account all the important aspects of battlefield care.

You can download it from AppStore or Google Play.

