Like an iPhone: unofficial renders of Google Pixel 9 and information about Pixel 9 Pro XL

Informant @OnLeaks and the website 91mobiles presented renders of the Google Pixel 9 phone. Four images and a 360° video show a black smartphone with flat edges, and this applies not only to the edges of the device itself but also to the camera unit.

With the exception of the cameras, Google’s smartphone is very similar to the Apple iPhone. The cameras seem relatively massive and protrude noticeably, an effect enhanced by reflections in the glossy back of the phone. The large indentation may indicate that the device itself will be thinner. This can be achieved by reducing the battery and cooling system, but the Tensor G4 processor is rumored to use Fan out Wafer Level Packaging technology, which not only reduces the thickness of the chip, but also helps to increase thermal stability and improve performance.

It is unofficially known that Pixel 9 will have a 6.03″ OLED screen. The smartphone has dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5-12 mm, including the camera protrusion. The power button and volume keys are located on the right side of the flat frame. As for the black color of the phone, which can be seen in the images, there is no other confirmation other than renders.

The Pixel 9 is rumored to feature Adaptive Touch, which adjusts the sensitivity of the touchscreen based on environmental parameters and the presence of display protection. Qi2 charging technology is also known to increase wireless charging speeds to 15 watts.

Another piece of news was the addition of a new older model, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Although it seems that the news is good, according to the website WccftechThere is a reason for concern. In the Pixel 8 series, Google made some camera features exclusive to the Pro variant, despite the fact that both phones actually have the same hardware. Some similar manipulation may be done with the Pixel 9 Pro compared to the XL version.

It is known that the standard Pixel 9 and the Pro variant will have identical dimensions. This may mean that the Pro XL will be larger. It is not known what hardware changes this will lead to. The new Google Pixel phones are expected to be launched in the fall, and some official details may be revealed at the Google I/O 2024 event.