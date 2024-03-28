LinkedIn plans to add TikTok-style videos to its platform

LinkedIn is planning to add short video viewing to its functionality, similar to YouTube Shorts.

This information is provided by TechCrunch confirmed the company itself.

LinkedIn will join many other popular services that have decided to compete with TikTok — YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, and Netflix.

The innovation was first noticed by McKinney’s strategy director Austin Null. He posted a short video on LinkedIn showing off the new feed, which is located in the navigation bar under the new «Videos» tab.

Clicking on the category «Videos» will take you to a vertical feed that you can scroll through. You can like the video, leave a comment, or share it with others.

However, LinkedIn did not say what algorithms are used to make recommendations to users. According to the developers, the video feed should increase the social network’s reach and user engagement.

It is possible that LinkedIn will want to monetize it in the future.

The feature is still at an early stage of testing, so most people will not have access to it yet.

It should be noted that recently it became known that LinkedIn plans to add games to its functionality.

The developers want to take the success of Wordle — a fairly simple game that went viral in a short time and became a huge success. The first three games on LinkedIn will be called Queens, Inference, and Crossclimb.