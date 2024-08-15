LLC «Avtostrada» will continue construction of the metro to Vynohradar for UAH 13.8 billion

After completion of the tender Last month, the municipal enterprise «Kyiv Metro» signed a contract to continue the construction of the subway to Vynohradar. We are talking about the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line in the direction of the Vynohradar residential area.

As a reminder, the winner of the tender was LLC «Group of Companies «Avtostrada». According to the terms of the contract, the cost of construction of the metro line to Vynohradar is UAH 13.785 billion. The construction period is 30 months. So, if everything goes according to plan and there are no additional delays, the work will be completed in early 2027.

We are currently in the process of obtaining all the necessary permits required by law. The construction sites are also being handed over to the contractor. After that, construction work will begin.

LLC «Group of Companies «Avtostrada» was one of the largest contractors of Ukravtodor under the Presidential program «Big Construction».

Back in 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of UkrainehighlightedUAH 2.5 billion for the construction of the metro to Vynohradar. It was planned thattwo new stations will be opened by the end of 2021. But it didn’t work out as planned. The project stalled, and later it turned out thatthe general contractor «Kyivmetrobud» deposited money in the bank instead of financing the construction.

At present, the right distillation tunnel with a length of almost 1250 meters from station «Mostytska» to station «Syrets» has been built at the Vynohradar metro construction site. In addition, the construction of the main structures of the distillation ventilation unit has been completed. Also, the enclosing structures using the «wall-in-ground» method were partially installed, and the pit was secured with metal structures. The main structures of the combined traction substation have been constructed, two-tier tunnels have been partially constructed, etc.

Source: Official portal of Kyiv