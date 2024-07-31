Logitech is working on a «eternal» mouse — concept with a paid subscription for updates

Logitech’s new CEO Hanneke Faber says the company is working on a computer mouse for «infinite» use.

In an interview with The Verge Faber said that such a mouse «is not necessarily very far off», and its «durability» is due to software updates that will be delivered via subscription.

The Logitech CEO had already seen a concept that was «slightly heavier» than typical models.

«… I don’t plan to throw away my watch. So why would I throw away a mouse or keyboard if it’s a fantastic quality mouse with a good design and software? An eternal mouse — is one of the things we would like to get to», — Faber says

Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge, suggested that the «eternal mouse» could cost $200. Such a price is much higher than standard models, which means it may limit the audience to professionals or enthusiasts.

On the other hand, the price of the mouse hardware can be subsidized by a subscription, but customers still have to be convinced to use a program to control the mouse. The need to constantly run peripheral software can be an annoyance that «eats up computer resources». Customers, for example, have already complained about Logitech’s inclusion of the ChatGPT launcher in its peripherals.