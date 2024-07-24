Marvel changed the trailer «Captain America: Brave New World» due to the attempted assassination of Trump

Marvel quietly changed the first trailer of the movie «Captain America: Brave New World» and then confirmed it. The changes are related to the assassination attempt on Trump.

In the new version, the scene of Isaiah Bradley’s assassination attempt on President Ross was removed. This is how the trailer looks now:

Enter a brave new world. Marvel Studios’ #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld, only in cinemas February 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/ikNQHmIuSd — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) July 23, 2024

And this is how it was originally:

The updated version now shows Bradley attacking everyone but the president during a temper tantrum in the White House. It is noteworthy that Marvel’s US accounts have not yet removed the original trailer and distributed the newly edited take — they have changed the video for international audiences only.

A Disney spokesperson said that after the July 13 event, several changes were made to the trailer before it was distributed to theaters.

When something high-profile happens, the entertainment world is forced to change content that may cause false and unpleasant associations. Recently Amazon claims that the season 4 finale of «Guys» is wrongly associated with the assassination attempt — the series was filmed a year ago.

In the end, «Captain America: Brave New World» is owned by Marvel and Disney, whose interests are mostly in maintaining brand loyalty rather than in generating hype. «Captain America: Brave New World» will be released in theaters on February 12, 2025.

Source: Gizmodo