Marvel «forgot to» tell Loki about his appearance in «The Avengers: Judgment Day» — actor saw his name already at the presentation

Marvel veteran Tom Hiddleston, known for playing Loki, shared a funny story related to the casting of the «Avengers: Doomsday» — The actor said that he did not know about his appearance in the movie until he watched a stream with the introduction of the characters.

«I didn’t know they did this grand broadcast with names on chairs», — Hiddleston said on the new episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Show (via Comicbook). «I didn’t know and thought: “Oh, I must be in a movie”.

Then Hiddleston obviously turned it into a joke and said that of course «knew», it’s just that «was so used to not knowing» that seeing his name on «’s chair was a relief to». Well, given the number of actors involved in the movie, it’s quite possible that someone could have gotten lost in the studio’s lists. Moreover, Marvel doesn’t seem to fully understand what the final cast will look like — filming has officially started, but, according to rumors, without a ready-made script, as the cast edit on the fly because they have conflicting schedules and other projects.

«Avengers: Day of Judgment» will be the eighth Marvel movie to feature Tom Hiddleston (including his post-credits cameo in «Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum of Solace»), while his character last appeared in the second season of the series «Loki» and becomes the key figure that holds the multiverse together — it is unknown whether the actor will play this version of the character in «Doomsday».

As a reminder, the strange 5-hour presentation of the cast of the new «Avengers» was larger than any previous Marvel live broadcasts and garnered 275 million viewers. In addition to Loki and the movie’s main villain Dr. Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, it is known the appearance of at least 30 characters — new «Fantastic Four», «Thunderbirds» and some X-Men including.

We would like to remind you that Marvel has planned two new Avengers films at once and, in addition to «Doomsday», will release a direct sequel called «Secret Wars» — both directed by the Russo brothers («Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame») based on scripts by MCU veteran Stephen McFeely. The first will debut on December 18, 2026and the second — December 17, 2027.

Earlier, the first footage from the filming appeared on the network, which hinted at the plot: revealed such places of action as Latveria (the snowy homeland of Duma) and Madripur, which testifies to the return of the antagonist of the series «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier».