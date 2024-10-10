Marvel says «Daredevil» will have a Game of Thrones-like drama with political intrigue and bloodshed

The relaunch of the «Daredevil» series faced many production problems that led to the cancellation of previously filmed episodes — but this did not stop Marvel executives from announcing it as a hit project like «Game of Thrones».

According to Marvel TV producer Brad Winderbaum (via Comicbook), the plot of the series «Daredevil: Born Again» will offer a lot of political intrigue and bloody fights — in a story similar to «Game of Thrones».

«Imagine that New York City has become as complex, problematic, and scary as the world of Game of Thrones. All the forces here are vying for control — sometimes it’s dark and violent, and sometimes there is hope for a brighter future to fight for»,” Winderbaum says.

«Daredevil: Born Again» is planning to revive Charlie Cox’s Matthew Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after ending its longstanding partnership with Netflix, where the original series was previously broadcast. The main villain of the series, Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, is likely to become the mayor of New York City — and this is where the line of political confrontation will be drawn.

Winderbaum has previously stated that Matt Murdock’s inevitable return will be similar to «X-Men 97» — the critically acclaimed animated series and one of the fan favorite projects in the universe.

«Daredevil is incredible. It’s like «X-Men 97» in some ways because it revives what fans love»,” Winderbaum said. «But it takes things in a new direction».

He notes that the characters will look a bit more mature in the reboot — because both the world and society around them have changed:

«It is not enough to try to kill each other. We need a whole political game».

The promises sound good, but the history of the project is alarming, given the team’s departure and reshoots (usually do not end in success). Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the studio said goodbye to the main scriptwriters Chris Ord and Matt Corman, because they had «different visions», while almost half of the already filmed episodes (out of a total of 18) were canceled and decided to create a new one.

At the same time, given the problems with the relaunch of «Daredevil», Marvel decided to reconsider its traditional approach to series production — the studio used to not shoot pilots and create entire television seasons worth more than $150 million at once, relying on post-production and reshoots to fix what didn’t work. The studio is also committed to hiring showrunners (not just head writers paired with studio executives) to manage a series «from start to finish» and leaning toward multi-season ideas, moving away from the limited series format.

It is expected that «Daredevil: Born Again» work out in March 2025 (although the date has not yet been officially announced).