Marvel star says «movie without MCU — black hole» and advises critics to «shut up» without better offers

Sebastian Stan, who has played Bucky Barnes in Marvel since «The First Avenger», is tired of the negative reactions to MCU films and criticizes the fans who have turned the studio into a «punching bag».

«I’ve never been part of another company that puts as much heart and soul into their projects», — says Stan in a new interview (via Variety). «If Marvel disappeared, there would be a big black hole that would have to be filled with something. You shouldn’t criticize someone if you can’t offer a better one».

In recent years, Marvel has faced fierce criticism from both the audience and its colleagues. For example, back in 2019, director Martin Scorsese published a lengthy column in which he called the studio’s films more of an attraction than art.

Last year did not bring any changes to the perception of MCU creations: «Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum of Solace» and «Marvels» failed at the box office and only intensified the negative reactions. At the same time, this year’s «Deadpool and Wolverine» received quite high ratings and box office — may also be because it is the only Marvel movie for 2024.

Earlier, the studio stated that they were radically changing their strategy: focusing on quality rather than quantity, and even planned to involve original actors from «Avengers» (partially, these plans came true, as Robert Downey Jr. will return to the universe, though in a new role).

«Everyone has an opinion. But Marvel is a big part of what drives the movie business and allows smaller films to be released. Marvel means a lot more than people recognize,» said Sebastian Stan.

Stan is not the only MCU actor to defend the studio. Earlier, Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor, said that his annoying «unjustified criticism» towards Marvel (especially from colleagues):

«They also had movies that didn’t work — we all have them. When someone says there’s something wrong with superhero movies, I think — cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Are they all wrong?».

Stan himself will repeat the role of Bucky in the future «Thunderbolts» and hopes that the character «will live» to meet «Dr. Doom».

The film «Thunderbolts» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on May 1, while «Avengers: Doomsday» is scheduled for release exactly one year later.