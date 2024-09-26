Meta updated Ray-Ban smart glasses — more AI with «live» translation, reminders, and QR code scanning

Ray-Ban smart glasses by Meta, first introduced last yearreceived a major update that should make the device even smarter.

Among the new features offered are «Reminders» — the glasses will take a picture of what you are looking at and remind you of that thing through notifications. Also, Ray-Ban can now scan QR codes and call the numbers you look at through the glasses.

Previously, smart glasses offered text translation from still images, but the company promises to provide «real-time voice translation» — in the coming months, but with a limited list of languages (English, French, Italian, and Spanish)

The first reviews indicate that Meta Ray-Bans have become more sensitive and now easily recognize objects (previously, AI was not very reliable in this regard). In the next few months, Meta promises to provide real-time video processing for the glasses.

In addition to software updates, Meta will offer new lens kits — including a limited edition transparent lens that will showcase all the internal technology

The new features of the glasses are based on the latest Meta — Llama 3.2 AI model, which was also presented at the Meta Connect event

As a reminder, the cost of Meta Ray-Ban reaches $299. Glasseshave small camera lenses that capture 12-megapixel photos and 1080p videos up to 30 seconds long, 32 GB of internal storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor, and a battery that lasts for 4-6 hours of active use. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses also have a personal audio system, similar to Amazon Echo Frames and the Bose Tempo series (allowing you to play music that only the user can hear).

