Microsoft is preparing a portable console to replace Xbox S and the next Series X, — industry insider

Xbox consoles are not showing much success, game sales are falling, so now Microsoft is relying more on Game Pass. According to rumors, the company is planning a separate portable device and a main console of the next generation.

Due to low sales, Microsoft recently decided to go multiplatform and released some games on Nintendo and PlayStation. However, it seems that the company is working on its own next-generation consoles. To prevent the new consoles from repeating the path of the previous ones, some changes need to be made to the workflow.

During a recent XB2+1 podcast, gaming industry insider Jez Corden spoke about Xbox’s plans to release a handheld device. Phil Spencer has recently hinted at it. He says that the company has to create something different because of the market saturation. This has led to speculation that Xbox will potentially try to combine the console and handheld market to go the way of the Nintendo Switch, as the hybrid model is still limited in use by market participants. However, Corden believes that the portable console will replace the Xbox Series S, and alongside it, Microsoft will also offer a traditional successor to the Xbox Series X.

«I will tell you now that there will be a handheld device, and there will be a successor to the Series X», — says Jez Corden.

However, fans can expect tight integration of the two hardware. This is likely to result in Game Pass support, cross-saving, etc. According to rumors, the future Xbox hardware platform will be powerful, and the portable console could effectively complement the lineup. Insiders say that the launch of new consoles is scheduled for 2026.

Source: Tech4gamers

