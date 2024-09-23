Microsoft plans to release two new next-generation consoles, including a Steam Deck analog

Microsoft is developing two new game consoles for the next generation. About reports Windows Central, citing its own sources.

Microsoft will continue its strategy of releasing two different versions of consoles. The company is working on a traditional stationary console that will succeed the Xbox Series X and compete with the upcoming PlayStation 6. At the same time, Microsoft plans to create a portable console, which Windows Central sources call «its own version of Steam Deck». This allows the company to enter the rapidly growing market of portable gaming devices.

The appearance of the portable Xbox console coincides with the expected release of Nintendo Switch 2 next year. Experts assume that Microsoft may allow installing third-party stores on its device, as it is implemented on Steam Deck. However, it is possible that the company will choose a more closed ecosystem like Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft has not yet made any official statements regarding future consoles. However, the company recently hinted that «is working hard on the next generation of» devices.

This year, Microsoft plans to release three new versions of its consoles. These include — Xbox Series X with a 2TB drive, a fully digital version of Xbox Series X without an optical drive, and Xbox Series S with a 1TB drive.

Source: Gamesradar