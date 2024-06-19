First tests of Copilot+ PC ASUS Vivobook S 15 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite — «3D performance disappoints»

Sales of Copilot+ PC notebooks started on June 18. Some specialized sites have already conducted detailed tests ASUS Vivobook S 15 laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite «processor on board». On VideoCardz have summarized the results of these tests — the result is disappointing for game lovers.

Qualcomm is currently the only supplier of Copilot+ certified PCs. The Snapdragon X laptops were released along with new specialized Microsoft software. Processor Snapdragon X Elite is based on a 4-nm process technology and has 12 Qualcomm Oryon CPU cores with a frequency of 3.4 GHz and power consumption of 45 W (PL2), 30 W (PL1). The chip is equipped with built-in Adreno X1 graphics and a 45 TOPS neural processor (NPU).

Several detailed tests have been conducted so far, and there are also reviews from the first users that confirm the general conclusion. In short, the Snapdragon X series offers very good processor performance along with long battery life, even though it emulates x64-x86 applications. The main problem — performance built-in video card Adreno X1The company’s program does not meet expectations.

In addition to the predictable ARM emulation errors (some games don’t even launch), in some cases it is impossible to change the resolution to match the screen characteristics. Games show a lower frame rate than expected, even with scaling. In fact, Snapdragon X is not designed for gamers, it is a processor for laptops with average built-in graphics.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 supports Copilot+ features such as Cocreator, live subtitles, audio and video effects. Microsoft has postponed the release of of the controversial Recall function. Some technologies, such as Automatic Super Resolution, can only be used with Qualcomm hardware for now.

In fact, Copilot+ PCs currently do not use an NPU to help with the AI functions — instead, the laptop connects to an online service that is currently accessible via a dedicated Copilot key. However, the features will be further developed by Microsoft in the future.

The biggest expectation from future generations of Snapdragon X processors is an increase in the performance of the built-in graphics. As Notebookcheck notes, «3D performance is disappointing».The software part also obviously needs to be improved in terms of improving the operation of programs and games with Arm chips. Detailed tests of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor can be found here:

Notebookcheck

Matthew Moniz

Dave2D

TechTablets

Windows Central