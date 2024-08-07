Microsoft was developing an alternative to Windows — Midori OS presentation leaked online

Ten years ago, Microsoft intended to release a special operating system called Midori. The new OS could run Windows applications without relying on the old code — it could have become a reliable alternative to Windows.

This project, which lasted for several years, was officially terminated by Microsoft in 2015. The company decided to incorporate the knowledge and solutions gained by Midori into other software products.

Hidden 2013 videos have recently surfaced online thanks to WalkingCat, a well-known technology enthusiast who has already revealed Microsoft secrets. These videos were recorded at a confidential Microsoft meeting and reveal the goals of creating and developing Midori OS.

In the video, you can see Joe Duffy, who was part of the Midori team and has now created a software company called Pulumi. He provides insight into how Midori came to be, focusing on its creation from scratch and interoperability.

Despite the fact that Midori has been canceled, Microsoft continues to implement its developments in Windows 11. In particular, they have been continued in Windows 11 for ARM, created for Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors.

Why did Microsoft stop working on Midori? The official statement says that the data from this project is being used elsewhere. But it’s hard not to imagine the impact Midori could have had on the tech world. The videos that are being published now don’t just reveal a part of Microsoft’s past; they also make you wonder what might have happened.

