Ministry of Education Approves Updated Program «Defense of Ukraine» — OSINT and Drone Control for High School Students

Starting this September, students will receive improved lessons in the subject «Defense of Ukraine» — a new modular program with OSINT, UAVs and EW has been given the status of recommended.

Among other things, students in grades 10-11 will learn the basics of information warfare, OSINT (open source intelligence), UAV operations, radio communications, and electronic warfare. The list of topics in the document includes the following:

Special forces and communications. Fundamentals of radio communication. Types, types and methods of establishing communication

Dual use and secure communication: phone, Wi-Fi, Starlink

Fundamentals of electronic warfare: military systems of electronic warfare, electronic warfare. Purpose and types of means

Unmanned (robotic) systems. UAVs: types and purpose. Areas of application of UAVs

Main components of the UAV design and technical parameters

Main features and models of UAVs (multi-rotors, FPV, wings)

The basics of piloting. Basic exercises on FPV drones and aircraft-type UAVs

Flight rules, restricted areas and safety recommendations

Simulators and trainers for training UAV operators

Goals and objectives of information warfare

Methods of information warfare (propaganda, disinformation, cyberattacks, psychological operations, information operations)

The role of critical thinking in information warfare

The role of media in the information war

The role of artificial intelligence in information warfare

Cybersecurity in the context of information warfare

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT)

Goals and objectives of OSINT. OSINT tools and methods

According to the list of learning activities, in accordance with these topics, high school students will watch training videos, compare different types of communication, radio reconnaissance and warfare devices, analyze and model situations of their use.

The students will perform basic tasks using different types of UAVs, learn about their design and onboard equipment, practice flights on simulators, and learn aerial mapping. Whenever possible, students will visit aviation museums and UAV exhibitions.

The lessons will explore OSINT best practices, teach how to assess the reliability of sources and recognize fakes and manipulation. Students will learn how to counteract or conduct information campaigns, as well as how to protect information, including from cyberattacks.

UAH 1.64 billion has been allocated for the purchase of equipment needed for the educational process. Teachers and trainers on new topics are already undergoing training and preparing to transfer knowledge to the regions.

Source: Ministry of Education