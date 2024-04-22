Mobile Intel processors in desktop PCs: Erying introduces motherboards for 13th generation Core HX

Erying specializes in integrating mobile processors into desktop PCs. Its new MoDT HX series of motherboards works with Intel’s Raptor Lake line up to the 24-core i9-13980HX. The company develops boards, cooling systems, and mounts needed to install a laptop chip and offers processor-specific kits.

The Intel HX series of processors is perhaps the most efficient for gaming laptops. Raptor Lake chips, represented by the Core 14 and 13 lines, have up to 24 cores and 32 threads. Erying never launches its platforms together with laptop manufacturers — the company waits until the previous generation processors become cheaper, and only then offers its own kits for them. Now Erying has introduced products specifically for Core 13.

The new motherboard is designed for the Micro-ATX form factor (244 x 244 mm) and has a 10-phase design. The board is equipped with two PCIe 4.0 slots, but only one of them has all 16 lines, while the other has only four lines. The board also has three M.2 interfaces (two PCIe Gen4x4 and one PCIe Gen3x4).

ERYING has developed a special integrated heat spreader IHS for mobile BGA processors. By default, they are shipped without an IHS because notebook manufacturers develop their own direct contact coolers. However, this won’t work here — users put their own coolers on PCs, so an efficient heat distributor is needed. The company developed a special design for the evaporation chamber.

With the new series, ERYING is introducing an M-ATX board with four memory slots for the first time. This became possible because the HX models are essentially desktop CPUs in a mobile form factor, «returned to desktop form by the company’s hardware. Officially, they support XMP overclocking profiles up to 5600 MHz.

The board’s I/O panel doesn’t look as empty as on previous MoDT devices: there are two HDMI connectors and one DisplayPort interface that supports 4K 240Hz. There are also four USB 3.2 5 Gbps, two USB 2.0 and one USB Type-C 10 Gbps connectors. Network connectivity is represented by a 2.5 Gbps LAN port and built-in wireless connectivity.

The company has shared some performance figures for the Intel Core i9-13980HX processor in its 360mm liquid cooler system. The processor is only 0.2 GHz slower than the desktop version of the i9-13900K, but consumes only 55 watts, with a maximum of 150 watts. In the test results below, the company demonstrates how this works.

This time around, Erying is launching a total of 8 models of the HX series motherboards: i5-13450HX, i5-13500HX, i7-13650HX, i7-13700HX, i7-13850HX, i9-13900HX, i9-13950HX, and i9-13980HX. Prices start at ~$267.