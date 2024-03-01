News Software 03-01-2024 at 18:11 comment views icon

Mogilevich extortionists claim to have hacked Epic Games and want $15K The company found no evidence of the incident

Vadym Karpus

The Mogilevich ransomware group has claimed to have hacked into Epic Games’ servers and stolen a lot of confidential information. We are talking about almost 200 GB of data, which includes information about emails, passwords, full names, payment information, source code, etc.

However, Epic Games said it found no evidence of a cyberattack or data theft.

«We are investigating, but there is currently no evidence that these claims are legitimate», — Epic Games said.

The company added that the Mogilevich group has not contacted it or provided any evidence of the veracity of its claims. After the hack was reported, Epic Games immediately launched an investigation and tried to contact Mogilevich. However, the group did not get in touch. Therefore, the company does not have any additional information at this time.

The Mogilevich group told BleepingComputer that they are selling the stolen data for $15 thousand, but they agree to share samples of information only with those who demonstrate «proof of funds» ─ that is, cryptocurrency assets for purchase. The attackers also claimed that they shared samples of this allegedly stolen data with three people who showed proof of funds.

Source: BleepingComputer


