monobank announced the skin of the card with the stele of Donetsk region — after its scandalous «restoration»

Against the backdrop of the unexpected «restoration of the» stele at the entrance to Donetsk region, monobank announced a new skin for the card with its previous appearance.

At the moment, there are 4 designs to choose from — in a poll published on the official monobank page in X, the first one is still leading by a wide margin. However, users are still can cast their vote for any option — until 12:00 on April 17.

We were asked to make a skin for the card with the stele of the Donetsk region in the same form so that it would remain so not only in memory. We heard. We have 4 draft skins to choose from. Below is a poll — we’ll add the winning option to the skins for all customers. Votes.. pic.twitter.com/7eWJGkWfV6 — monobank (@monobankua) April 16, 2024

The other day, social media was abuzz with controversy over the «restoration» of the stele at the entrance to Donetsk Oblast, which had erased all the stickers and paintings by volunteers. The people who resorted to unauthorized renovation of the sign were criticized for not taking into account the context.

«It was a memorial sign with a powerful meaning and history. Not just a message about entering the region. There were signatures of our brothers-in-arms who are no longer alive. Perhaps it hurts so much because nothing is over yet, and it’s already painted over, as if nothing had happened», — wrote representative of the medical battalion «Hospitallers» Iryna Tsybukh.

Monobank notes that the skin will be available to all customers.