S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl returns to Xbox — pre-orders and Discord channel for questions open

Microsoft has resumed pre-orders for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on the Xbox platform, and GSC Game World developers have opened a channel for communication with fans.

Microsoft has resumed pre-orders for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl on the Xbox platform after Developer Deep Dive presentations. This is a significant event for the fans of the series, as the company suspended pre-orders after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and release rescheduling for 2023.

GSC Game World developers have also stepped up communication with fans. The ask_gsc channel, which was closed last year, has been reopened on the studio’s official Discord server. Now players can send their questions through a special form, and answers will be published in a separate channel gsc-answers.

Microsoft offers three editions of the game for pre-order Standard edition costs UAH 1598, Deluxe Edition — 2148 UAH, and Ultimate Edition — 2890 UAH. Each edition has its own set of additional content and bonuses.

The console version of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will support 4K resolution and 60 FPS frame rate. In addition, players will be able to use the keyboard and mouse on the console, which is an important option for first-person shooters.

The game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be released November 20 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

Recently, at a gaming exhibition in China, GSC Game World presented a new demo of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. IGN China journalists had the opportunity to try the game for two hours and shared their impressions.

