More than 50% of Ukrainians read less news, while 10% did not follow it at all, — Rakuten Viber survey

Ukrainians are much less likely to follow the latest events.
According to a survey by Rakuten Viber, in which 45 thousand Ukrainians took part, 53% of respondents read much less news in 2023 (6% of them stopped reading altogether). 10% have never followed the news at all, while 31% read the same, and another 6% — even more often.
57% of respondents trust only official media and channels of government agencies or government officials. Trust in the channels of independent bloggers and experts has also increased: 11% vs. 5% a year ago.
9% of respondents rely on messages from family and friends (previously — 10%), and 2% consistently rely on unofficial groups and channels, as they are the most prompt and unbiased.
Every fifth Ukrainian (21%) does not trust any of the sources (in the 2023 survey, —20% chose this option).
Last year, Rakuten Viber blocked almost 40 thousand fraudsters and spammers in Ukraine — against 130 thousand in 2022