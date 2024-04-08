The Japanese company Rakuten (owner of Viber) has reported on counteracting phone fraudsters and spammers in Ukraine for 2022-2023.

Last year, Rakuten Viber blocked 37 thousand accounts of phone scammers and spammers in Ukraine, three times less than in 2022, when 130 thousand accounts were blocked. For the whole of 2023 about 60 thousand users reported about phone spam or fraud — almost five times less than in 2022. At the same time, burchase calls from spammers or fraudsters were received by about 450,000 Ukrainians in 2023, compared to 3.6 times more in 2022.

Rakuten Viber directly attributes the decrease in fraudulent activity on the platform to the continuous improvement of internal tools for behavioral assessment and AI. In particular, Rakuten specifically mentions Viber’s anti-spam system — the mechanism recognizes (based on various factors, including behavioral ones) and blocks fraudulent accounts. Last fall, Android launched «Subscriber identification» — a kind of spam indicator. The security feature is based on the same behavioral analysis and warns you when a possible spammer/fraudster calls from an unknown number.

Rakuten Viber also reminds you that All chats and personal calls of the company’s messenger users are encrypted with end-to-end encryption (hello Telegram)All the available privacy and security features in Rakuten Viber can be found in the Settings -> Privacy menu.

In a recent survey by Rakuten Viber reportedThe survey says that 56% of Ukrainians do not pick up the phone when unknown numbers call.

