Motorola Edge (2024) received a 144 Hz pOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, an updated camera, and a price of $550

Motorola has released an updated version of its Edge smartphone. The 2024 version differs from its predecessor, released in October 2023, with an improved processor and an updated main camera.

The Motorola Edge (2024) smartphone has a 6.6-inch POLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The panel provides 10-bit color reproduction and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz and an Adreno 710 GPU. This chip provides a 22% increase in multi-core performance and an 11% increase in graphics performance compared to the Dimensity 7030 processor used in last year’s model. The new model also includes 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the back of Motorola Edge (2024) is a dual camera. The main module is based on a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C sensor (versus Omnivision OV50A in last year’s model). The module is complemented by an optical image stabilization system and a lens with an aperture of f/1.88. Users also have access to a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, which is also used for macro shots. The front camera is based on a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Edge (2024) smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The device has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a customizable Quick Button. The case is IP68-rated for protection against dust and moisture.

The price of Motorola Edge (2024) is $549.99. The new device will go on sale on June 20.

