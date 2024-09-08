Musicians of Heaven 17 refused a track for GTA 6 because of the meager fee offered by Rockstar

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Rockstar offered to include the Temptation song by Heaven 17 in the GTA 6 soundtrack. The musicians were happy, but «sent» the company when they saw the amount.

The Grand Theft Auto games are extremely popular in the United States and around the world. Only GTA 5 has sold over 200 million copies. It’s one of the best-selling games of all time, and its publishers could be generous, especially when it comes to a fairly famous and old band. The song Temptation was released in 1983 and was a hit.

In the first of his posts on X, musician and composer Martin Wehr writes that Rockstar offered him to include the song in the game. He was very excited, especially because it was going to cost a lot of money:

«Recently, I was contacted by my publishers on behalf of Rockstar Games about the possibility of using Temptation in the new Grand Theft Auto 6 game. Naturally, excited about the vast riches that were about to come my way, I scrolled down to the bottom of the email to find out about the offer…»

Ver calmed his emotions and read the letter to the end. In the second post, he writes:

«THAT WAS $7500 — to buy back any future royalties from the game — forever… To put this in context, Grand Theft Auto 6 [musician meant GTA 5] has made a profit, wait… $8.6 BILLION Ah, but think of the popularization… Go fuck yourself»

So, it seems that we won’t hear the Temptation song in GTA 6. At the time of its release, the band’s album The Luxury Gap went platinum largely due to Temptation. The song has stood the test of time as one of the most memorable tracks of Heaven 17, along with other popular songs such as Let Me Go and Come Live. The GTA series is known for many music tracks featured in the games.

Moreover, some people believe that GTA 6 will provoke a price increase for AAA games. Michael Dawes, director of publishing at Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, suggests that the game will cost $150, which is twice the usual price of AAA projects.

Source: Dexerto

