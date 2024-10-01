National cashback in action: 1.6 million Ukrainians joined the program and received UAH 42 million in cashback over the month

Last month in Ukraine testing has begun National Cashback programs. It is aimed at supporting Ukrainian producers and provides incentives for buyers to choose national producers.

As a reminder, under the program, citizens will be able to refund 10% of the cost of Ukrainian goods included in the relevant register. The total refund amount cannot exceed UAH 3,000 per month. The funds are credited through «Diia» and paid to a specially opened card. Another important thing is that in order to participate in the National Cashback program, you must give permission to view transactions on your bank card (or cards), which you use to pay for purchases.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov summarized the results of the first month of the beta test of the National Cashback program. According to him, Ukrainians have already received UAH 42 million of National Cashback in the first month. At the same time, 95% of users who have joined the program can already see the accrued funds in Diia.

Among other interesting statistics, Mr. Fedorov highlighted the following:

1.6 million Ukrainians opened cards in banks

1,234 manufacturers have already connected National Cashback

235 thousand products participate in the program

Based on the declared figures, each registered program participant receives approximately UAH 26.25 of cashback accrued per month.

The funds received under the National Cashback program can be spent on utilities, medical services, transportation, mobile communications, sports, movies, or on a donation to the Defense Forces or military bonds.