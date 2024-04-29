Need «cheap» labor: Google has completely laid off its Python team in the US

Google has fired the entire Python team in the United States.

This became known from the publication of Social.coop on Mastodon, reports Hacker News.

A new report by Free Press Journal says that the company, led by Sundar Pichai, has laid off its entire Python team to hire cheaper labor.

Google will create a new team from scratch in Munich, Germany.

The U.S. Python team has fewer than 10 employees who oversaw a large part of the Python ecosystem at Google. Their work included maintaining a stable version of Python at Google and updating thousands of third-party packages.

«It’s a tough day when everyone you work with directly, including your boss, is being laid off, i.e., sorry, «your role is being reduced,» said one of the laid-off employees.

It is worth noting that recently it became known about the layoffs in Google’s real estate and finance departments. Google CFO Ruth Porat sent an email to employees saying that the restructuring includes expansion in Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin.

In January, Google laid off hundreds of employees across several teams, including engineering, hardware, and assistant teams, as the company ramps up investments and develops artificial intelligence offerings.